Jamie Vardy (L) of England competes for the ball with Moussa Dembele of Belgium during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G match on June 28 at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is headed to Beijing Guoan.

Sources told the BBC and the Guardian that the Premier League club has accepted an $14 million bid for the 31-year-old from the Chinese Super League squad. Sources told Sky Sports the deal came in a little bit less pricey, at $11.4 million.

Dembele joined Spurs in 2012 on a $19 million deal from Fulham. The Belgian began his senior career in 2004 with Germinal Beerschot. He also suited up for Willem II and Alkmaar Zaansteek before joining Fulham in 2010. Dembele also has 80 appearances for the Belgium national team.

The midfielder has 12 goals and 12 assists in 243 Premier League showings.

Striker Vincent Janssen is also rumored to be leaving during the transfer window in January. The 24-year-old from the Netherlands has two goals in 28 appearances since joining Spurs in 2016 from Alkmaar.

Spurs battle Chelsea in the Football League Cup at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.