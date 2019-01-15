Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane out at least 6 weeks

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts after the English Premier League Soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur will be without star striker Harry Kane for at least six weeks of action due to an ankle injury.

The Premier League club announced Kane's status on Tuesday.

"Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match against Manchester United," Tottenham said in a news release.

"The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March."

Spurs lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The loss ended a three-game winning streak. Tottenham battles Fulham in a Premier League clash at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Craven College in London.

Kane's six-week injury timeline means he will miss Spurs' Champions League matchup against Borussia Dortmund on Feb. 13. He could return for his squad's second leg matchup against Dortmund in the round of 16 at March 5 in Dortmund, Germany.