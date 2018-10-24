Champions League: Mohamed Salah nets 2 vs. Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Liverpool FC and Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Britain. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored twice in a 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday in England.

Roberto Firmino scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute for the Reds.

Left back Andrew Robertson dribbled the ball down the left flank before sending a pass through the middle of the box on the play. Firmino brought in the pass and drilled a shot into the right side of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Salah scored his first goal in the 45th minute. Xherdan Shaqiri tapped a ball to a charging Salah inside the box on that possession. Salah took a tap before blasting a shot past Milan Borjan for a two-goal Liverpool lead.

Salah scored for a second time in the 51st minute, via penalty kick. Sadio Mane put in the Reds' final goal in the 80th minute. Daniel Sturridge provided the assist on that goal. Sturridge brought the ball into the box with his back to the goal on that possession. He turned to his right before firing a quick pass to Mane, leading him to the goal. Mane tapped the ball past Borjan while falling to the ground for the game's final tally.

Salah now has 50 goals in 65 games for the Reds.

"I think he would say thanks to his teammates because it's quite difficult to score goals without these wonderful passes and crosses," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said, according to LiverpoolFC.com. "Like tonight, the first goal he scored was [from] genius little link-up play of Shaq -- I don't know how he did that! It's good that we maybe can stop talking about that [his scoring record] -- it helps a little bit."

"I'm not in doubt, he was not in doubt, but if you are constantly asking about it then it is like, 'Something obviously is wrong, or people are not happy' or whatever. You should not think about it, you should not constantly think about how can I score again? It only happens if you work hard, if you are in the right spaces, if your teammates see you in the right moments and if you make the right runs, then you can score. It is an exceptional number and hopefully he can continue."

Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade face off again at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.