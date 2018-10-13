Mohamad Salah scores with corner kick, gets injured

Egyptian national team soccer star Mohamed Salah left a match early against Swaziland after suffering a second half injury on Friday in Cairo, Egypt. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Egyptian soccer star Mohamad Salah scored while taking a corner kick during a 4-1 win against Swaziland during Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The score came just before halftime in the 44th minute on Friday at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Ahmed El Mohamady, Amr Warda and Trezeguet scored Egypt's first three goals before the Liverpool striker showed off his supreme skill.

He lined up for the try from the right corner. Salah ran up and struck the ball with his left boot, swinging it out wide before bending it back into the near post netting in front of the Swaziland keeper.

The 26-year-old went into halftime healthy, but was injured in the 88th minute. He was briefly treated on the sideline before going back into the qualifier. He subbed out of the game in stoppage time.

Salah will return to Liverpool to rehabilitate the injury.

"Javier Aguirre has decided to let Mohamed Salah return to his club and not participate in the Swaziland match on Tuesday to give him more rest," a representative from the Egyptian team said in a statement, according to Goal.

"During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle. He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game."

Just Mo Salah scoring from a corner 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/LmAujWF1dN — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 12, 2018

Egypt has a rematch against Swaziland on Tuesday.

"The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture," Egypt coach Hany Ramzy told reporters, according to the Independent.

"The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence. It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible."