Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez shanks penalty vs. Liverpool

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (R) hits his penalty over the bar during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Riyad Mahrez booted Manchester City's best chance to beat Liverpool into the seats, shanking a penalty kick during a scoreless Premier League scuffle.

The Algerian international took the shot in the 86th minute of the 0-0 draw on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Leroy Sane chased a ball into the box before the sequence. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk chased down the German winger, before making contact. Sane fell to the ground, prompting the Sky Blues' penalty attempt.

Mahrez ran up to the spot and struck the ball with his left boot. The try went flying over the left side of the goal, well beyond the net and into the crowd. Liverpool keeper Alisson guessed correctly while attempting to make the save, but the shot was so errant that his effort wasn't needed.

"So close, it is one of those things in football," City's John Stones said, according to ManCity.com. "Riyad Mahrez was taking them really well in training all week, but it happens and we have to move on."

"I think it was just decided between the boys. Riyad was taking them well in training all week and had the courage to step up. He is deflated and I think he feels he let us down, but he gave everything and he kept the ball well, and had he scored it would have made his day. These things happen."

City manager Pep Guardiola backed the claims of Mahrez's performance with penalties during training sessions.

"He had the courage and the balls to hit the penalty," Guardiola said. "In the training session he shoots perfect penalties, and okay, this sometimes happens, so at the end it is what it is."

City battles Burnley FC at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20 in Premier League play. Liverpool takes on Huddersfield at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield.