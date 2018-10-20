Mohamed Salah lifts Liverpool past Huddersfield

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game on Saturday against Huddersfield. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Mohamed Salah scored the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday at Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield, England.

The goal was the 50th score of Salah's English football tenure. It came in the 24th minute of the Premier League affair.

Salah hovered above the box during the sequence, lingering between defenders and eying Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri as he looked to pass. Shaqiri eventually split the defense with a through ball into the box for the Reds striker.

Salah let the ball roll by before striking it with his right boot and sending a shot into the far post. The ball kissed off of the post and into the net, beating Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl for the only score of the game.

"I'm not worried [about my form]," Salah told BT Sport. "As long as I'm helping the team get points I don't worry."

"It's a good feeling [to score]. But, as I said last season, the most important thing is to help the team to get points. We are on track so we are happy about the result."

Liverpool battles Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

"Shaq did really well and Mo scored the goal, it was a nice run and a nice finish so that's all good. We had other good moments in the game, but unfortunately we didn't use them," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "That's why it will not be historically remembered! The basis we've created so far is brilliant -- 23 points, I don't think I've ever had that after nine games, so that's good. And there's still space for improvement, so that's good as well. Let's get home and start working on what we can improve."