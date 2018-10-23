Champions League: Marcelo, Benzema help Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid defender Marcelo (C) celebrates after scoring during a UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between Real Madrid and Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday in Madrid. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Brazilian defender Marcelo scored the game-winning goal for Real Madrid in a Champions League clash against Viktoria Pizen on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid won the matchup 2-1.

Karim Benzema scored the first goal of the match, beating Pizen keeper Ales Hruska with a header in the 11th minute. The score stayed 1-0 through the halftime whistle before Marcelo scored his goal.

Fernando Valverde collected the ball on the play before firing a pass to Gareth Bale inside of the box. Bale heeled the ball back in front of a running Marcelo, who collected the offering and chipped Hrsuka into the far post netting in the 55th minute.

Patrik Hrosovsky added a score for Pizen in the 78th minute but his team could not equalize.

Madrid battles Barcelona at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The reigning Champions League champions face Pizen again at 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic.