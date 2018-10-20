Lionel Messi breaks arm, out for three weeks

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi lies on the pitch after sustaining an injury during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla CF on Saturday at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will miss three weeks of action after breaking his arm during a win against Sevilla on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Messi suffered the radial bone fracture in the 17th minute of Barcelona's 4-2 victory in the La Liga clash. Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez had the ball during the sequence and was attempting to shield Messi away. He pushed his back in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as Messi tried to fight his way to the ball.

Messi eventually fell over the midfielder. He attempted to soften his fall by putting his right arm out, but the arm bent awkwardly as he landed. Messi writhed in pain on the field before being substituted out of the match.

"Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm," Barcelona said in a news release. "He will be out for approximately three weeks."

Barcelona said Messi could miss six matches due to the injury. Those matches are against Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Cultural Leonesa, Rayo Vallecano, Inter Milan and Betis. The La Liga power said Messi could be fit to return on Nov. 24 against Atletico Madrid.

Philippe Coutinho scored the first goal of the match in the second minute. Messi scored in the 12th minute and Barcelona held a 2-0 lead at halftime. Luis Suarez gave Barcelona a 3-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute before Sevilla got on the board with an own goal from Clement Lenglet in the 79th minute.

Ivan Rakitic added Barcelona's fourth goal in the 88th minute. Sevilla's Luis Muriel added the final tally in stoppage time.

Barcelona battles Inter Milan in the Champions League at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Barcelona.