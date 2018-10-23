A fan tries to get to Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group H soccer match between Manchester United and Juventus FC held on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A pitch invader nearly ran to Cristiano Ronaldo during Juventus' 1-0 win against Manchester United on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

The man ran toward the box but was taken down just yards short of reaching his target. Ronaldo walked over to him as he was being tackled and gave him a high-five. The invasion came in the first half of the Champions League group stage clash.

Ronaldo was making his return to the field for the first time as a member of Juventus. It was his first appearance at the stadium since 2013. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played at the Premier League power from 2003 through 2009, before joining Real Madrid in La Liga.

In March a man ran onto the field and kissed Ronaldo during a match between Portugal and the Netherlands at Stade de Geneve Stadium in Geneva, Switzerland.

Paul Dybala scored the only goal of the match, finishing off a Juan Cuadrado assist in the 17th minute.

Juventus battles Empoli at noon on Saturday and resumes Champions League play against Manchester United at 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. United battles Everton at noon on Saturday at Old Trafford.