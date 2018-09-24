Luka Modric, Marta win FIFA Player of the Year awards

Marcos Acuna of Argentina (R) in action with Luka Modric of Croatia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match on June 21 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Croatian Luka Modric and Brazil's Marta won awards for FIFA's best men's and women's player, respectively, on Monday in London.

Modric, 33, topped Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the Men's Footballer of the Year honor. Ronaldo and Messi have had a grasp on the award since 2007, when it was won by Kaka.

"This means so much but it is not only about me. It is about my team-mates and women's football," Marta said. "Most importantly, it is good to see women's soccer grow each year. If I keep doing well and that can help off the field too, then I am happy."

France's Didier Deschamps won the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, while Reynald Pedros won the Best FIFA Women's Coach award.

Thibaut Courtois was named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper. Mohamed Salah won the FIFA Puskas Award. Peru fans were given the FIFA Fan award. Lennart Thy was given the FIFA Fair Play award.

Modric helped guide Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and claimed the Golden Ball award for his perfomrance. He also helped Real Madrid earn a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title. Ronaldo and Salah were also finalists for the award.

Marta, 32, has now won the award six times. The Brazil captain led her country to the Copa American crown. She also starred for the Orlando Pride. Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan were also finalists for the honor.

RELATED Manchester City signs Sergio Aguero until 2021

"This trophy is not just mine, it's for all my Real Madrid teammates, for all my teammates from the Croatia national team, for all the coaches that I have played for," Modric said. "Without them this would not be possible and thank you a lot to them. This trophy is also for my family, without whom I would not be the player and person that I am."