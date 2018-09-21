Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action during a English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on August 19 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have signed forward Sergio Aguero to a contract extension until 2021.

City announced the contract on Friday. The 30-year-old Argentine joined the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

"Kun" has 204 goals in 299 appearances for City and is the club''s all-time leading scorer. He has five goals in seven appearances this season after netting 30 goals in 39 games during his 2017-18 campaign for the Sky Blues.

"I am happy for this additional year," Aguero told CityTV. "My idea was being here for 10 years. I've been here for seven years, it's going to be 10 when the contract expires.

"Hopefully, that's going to happen. This was the main reason I signed."

Aguero also plays alongside Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi on the Argentina national team, where he has made 89 appearances and scored 39 times.

The Sky Blues fell 2-1 to Lyon in their first match of the Champions League. City battles Cardiff City in Premier League play at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff Wales.