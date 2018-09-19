Champions League: Manchester United shuts out Young Boys

Young Boys' Kevin Mbabu, left, fights for the ball against Manchester United's Paul Pogba, right, during a UEFA Champions League soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United on Wednesday in Bern, Switzerland. Photo by Anthony Anex/EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Paul Pogba led Manchester United to a 3-0 victory against Young Boys in its 2018 Champions League debut on Wednesday in Bern, Switzerland.

His duo of scores included a gorgeous goal in the 35th minute at Stade de Suisse. The French star received sent a short pass to Fred on the play, but the Brazilian midfielder lost the ball. Pogba then came flying in and regained possession, touching the ball around a defender with a smooth drag move before deciding to rip a left-footed shot into the upper left corner of the net for the game's first score.

Pogba added a penalty kick score in the 44th minute to give the Red Devils a 2-0 lead at the break.

Anthony Martial scored the final goal of the match in the 66th minute with some more help from Pogba. That time Pogba sent a pass to the left side of the box to find Martial, before the French forward hit a strike into the near post netting to beat Young Boys keeper David von Ballmoos.

"[Pogba] was good," United manager Jose Mourinho told reporters. "He felt a bit tired in the last part of the game, that's why I took him off, but yeah, he was solid, class, giving the team the pace that we need sometimes. To increase the pace, keep the possession and just keep control of the tempo."

"Of course he scored a very good goal and the penalty showed personality, because when you miss a penalty you have doubts about taking the next one, but there were no doubts for him."

United's next Champions League clash comes against Valencia at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.