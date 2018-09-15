Sept. 15 (UPI) -- David Silva showed off his incredible touch in a tight space for a score in Manchester City's 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday at Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish midfielder struck in the 21st minute of the Premier League match in Manchester, England. Raheem Sterling sent a pass to Bernardo Silva, leading him toward the end line near the goal on the play. Silva kept the pass from going out of bounds before turning and firing a cross.

Sergio Aguero got the first touch on the feed, sending it toward the net. The ball deflected off of a defender and fell toward David Silva, who brought it down with his chest while surrounded by four defenders. He used his next touch to blast a shot off of the crossbar and into the net.

Leroy Sane put the Sky Blues on the scoreboard first with a goal in the second minute of the match. That score came after the Fulham defense had a pass intercepted by City's Fernandinho. The Brazilian raced toward the net before chipping a cross to Sane at the far post. Sane tapped the feed into the net on his first touch, beating Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli.

"I'm relaxed at the moment, I train hard and when the manager gives me an opportunity I show him what I can do," Sane told the team website. "The next game on Wednesday is a really important game."

City took the 2-0 lead into halftime. Sterling added the final goal for the reigning Premier League champions in the 47th minute. David Silva sent a long pass to Aguero down the right flank on that possession. Aguero made a move on a defender before finding Sterling sitting at the far post for a tap-in score.

City faces Lyon in the group stage of the Champions League at 3 p.m on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium. Fulham battles Watford at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Craven Cottage in London.