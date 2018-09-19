Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo red carded in Juventus win

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC on Wednesday at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Kai Foersterling/EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off of the field with a red card during Juventus' 2-0 win against Valencia in Champions League play on Wednesday in Spain.

Ronaldo was booked in the 29th minute during his first Champions League appearance for the Serie A power. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in the box with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo during the altercation. Juventus was on the attack when Ronaldo got tangled up with Murillo, who fell to the ground. Ronaldo then leaned over the defender, touched his head and made a gesture, likely calling out a dive on Murillo.

Players from both teams then exchanged words, before Ronaldo was booked with the red card. He left the field with tears in his eyes.

In addition to not being able to finish Juventus' Group H opener, Ronaldo could also be suspended for the next three games, including a Champions League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"The expulsion of Cristiano is one of those cases in which the VAR helps the referees," Juventus manager Max Allegri said, according to the team website. "Staying in ten for an expulsion that was not there could have complicated things, fortunately it [did not]."

Miralem Pjanic scored both of Juventus' goals, making a penalty kicks in the 45th minute and the 51st minute.

Juventus battles Frosinone in Serie A play on Sunday and returns to the Champions League circuit against Young Boys on Oct. 2 in Turin, Italy.

Ronaldo had never been shown a red card in Champions League play before Wednesday's booking.