Champions League: Mariano dazzles for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Mariano (down) celebrates a goal with Marcelo and Asensio (R) during a UEFA Champions League Group G soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Mariano did the No. 7 jersey justice by netting a deep score in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win against AS Roma on Wednesday in Madrid.

The sensational strike came in stoppage time of the Group G triumph at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Brazilian defender Marcelo was on the attack on Roma's half during the sequence. He then slid a ball toward the box on the left flank, splitting two defenders and finding Mariano. The striker cut the ball back to his right, getting defender Kostas Manolas off balance. He then ripped a right footed shot into the upper right corner of the net, beating keeper Robin Olsen for the game's final tally.

Mariano came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, replacing Gareth Bale.

"I'm very happy with the start, a win and a goal in my opening goal. I felt the support and warmth from the crowd at the Bernabeu, both in the warm-up and when coming on, and I'm very grateful for how they've welcomed me," Mariano told reporters.

Isco put Madrid ahead initially, making a free kick in the 45th minute. The Madrid forward casually walked up to the ball on that attempt, before placing a perfect shot in the left side of the net, beating a frozen Manolas.

The reigning Champions League champions got their next score in the 58th minute. Croatian star Luka Modric delivered a terrific pass up to Bale on that play, looping the ball around several defenders and leading Bale toward the goal. Bale finished off the run with a shot just inside the far post to give Madrid a 2-0 lead.

Madrid's next Champions League clash comes against CSKA Moscow at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at VEB Arena in Moscow.