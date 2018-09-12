Croatia's Luka Modric (R) and Spain's Sergio Ramos (L) react after a UEFA Nations League, league A, group 4, soccer match between Spain and Croatia on Tuesday at the Martinez Valero stadium, in Elche, eastern Spain. Photo by Morell/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Spain dominated 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League, the largest loss in the nation's history.

The thrashing took place on Tuesday at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, Spain. Croatia tied Portugal last week, but was dominated by Spain in its first competitive match since France sent the country home from the 2018 World Cup.

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio had a goal and three assists in the victory. Saul Niguez started the scoring in the 24th minute. The midfielder headed in a ball from Dani Carvajal for the first goal of the match.

The next score came nine minutes later off of the boot of Asensio. That goal came on a 25-yard blast from straight away in the 33rd minute. Lovre Kalinic scored an own goal in the 35th minute to give the Spaniards a 3-0 edge through the halftime whistle. That goal came after Asensio hit the crossbar and the ball bounced off of the keeper and into the net.

Rodrigo continued the scoring for Spain in the 49th minute by running onto a through ball and pushing a shot past Kalinic for Spain's fourth goal.

Sergio Ramos added a fifth score in the 57th minute by finishing a corner kick with a header into the far post netting. Isco added the squad's final score in the 70th minute. The winger brought in a pass from Asensio on the play, before turning and blasting a right footed shot into the far post netting.

Spain battles Wales at 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Croatia faces Jordan in a friendly on Oct. 15 at HNK Rijeka Stadium in Rijeka, Croatia.