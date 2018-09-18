Champions League: Substitute Christian Pulisic wins game for Dortmund

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- USMNT star Christian Pulisic came on as a substitute and helped Borussia Dortmund beat Club Brugge in their Champions League opener on Tuesday in Belgium.

Pulisic entered the game in the 69th minute, coming on for Jadon Sancho. He became the game's hero in the 85th minute.

Dortmund and Club Brugge were tied at 0-0 as the end of the game neared. Club Brugge center back Matej Mitrovic attempted to clear the ball out of the box before Pulisic pounced. Mitrovic did not see Pulisic when he struck the ball on the clearance. The ball hit off of Pulisic's right leg and went over Karlo Letica for the game's only score.

Pulisic's Bundesliga squad battles Monaco in another Group A Champions League match at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

Club Brugge takes on Atletico Madrid in its second group stage match at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.