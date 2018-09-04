Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match on June 21 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Barcelona star Lionel Messi is not one of the three finalists for the FIFA 2018 Best Men's Player Award.

The finalists were announced on Monday. The winner of the award will be announced Sept. 24 in London.

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric and Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah were named finalists for this year's award. Messi missed out on the finalist designation for the first time in 12 years.

Ronaldo is looking to win the award for a third consecutive time. Messi was snubbed for the honor despite leading La Liga in goals, chances created and having the joint most assists.

The FIFA 2018 Best Women's Player Award is between Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan and Brazil's Marta.

Messi was previously named a candidate for the award, along with Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane.

Messi was named a finalist for the Puskas Award, along with Ronaldo, Salah, Gareth Bale, Denis Cheryshev, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Riley McGree, Benjamin Pavard and Ricardo Quaresma.

Barcelona issued a tweet after Messi was not named as a finalist for best player honors.

"No doubt for Barca fans," the team tweeted. "He is the best. Period."