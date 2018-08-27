Tottenham Hotspur shuts out Manchester United

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham on Monday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Lucas Moura scored twice and Harry Kane added another in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win against Manchester United on Monday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

The Red Devils and Spurs played a scoreless first half in the Premier League bout before Tottenham exploded in the second stanza.

Kane began the scoring spree in the 50th minute. The English striker hovered in the box while Kieran Trippier was taking a corner kick. The ball floated toward the far post, where Kane got a head on it and sent a shot into the top right corner of the net. The shot beat David de Gea for the first goal of the contest.

Moura added to the tally in the 52nd minute. That score came after Christian Eriksen chased a pass down the right flank. He dribbled central before firing a pass into the box for Moura. The striker blasted a shot into the far post netting, beating de Gea for a second time.

Kane assisted Tottenham's final score. That goal came in the 84th minute. Kane fired a pass on a breakaway to Moura in the middle of the field. Moura then took on a defender before running by him. Moura reached the box before ripping a right-footed shot and beating de Gea to his right for his second goal of the match.

United battles Burnley FC at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. Tottenham battles Watford at 11 a.m. Sunday at Vicarage Road in Watford.