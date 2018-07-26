International Champions Cup: Liverpool, Manchester United headline victors

July 26 (UPI) -- Alexis Sanchez scored the only goal in regulation in Manchester United's win against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.

Sanchez's score came in the 12th minute Wednesday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

United keeper Lee Grant took a goal kick to begin the play. The ball sailed about 60 yards through the air before being brought down. United forward Juan Mata took control of the ball and sent a beautiful through ball around four defenders, leading Sanchez into the box.

Milan forward Suso scored the equalizer three minutes later and neither team scored in the second half, leading to a penalty shootout.

United came out with a 9-8 advantage in the shootout, securing the victory after Ander Herrera netted the Red Devils' final attempt in the session.

Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1

Leroy Sane put Manchester City ahead of Liverpool in the 57th minute Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., but the Sky Blues could not hold on to the slim lead. The Reds got a 63rd minute score on a header from Mohamed Salah in the 63rd minute to tie the score.

Sadio Mane then scored the game-winner in stoppage time, netting a penalty kick against City keeper Joe Hart.

Juventus 2, Bayern Munich 0

Andrea Favilli scored twice in the first half to lead Juventus to a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Italian forward got his first score in the 32nd minute, beating Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich after getting a pass from midfielder Claudio Marchisio.

His second score came in the 40th minute. Favilli beat Ulreich once again on that try, which came on a breakaway. Alex Sandro sent a deep pass up the left flank during that sequence. Favilli gathered the feed just outside the box before burying a shot into the far post netting.

Tottenham 4, AS Roma 1

Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura each scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win against AS Roma Wednesday at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

Roma earned an early lead, getting a goal from Patrik Schick in the third minute. Then the Serie A squad came unraveled. Llorente got his first score in the ninth minute. He scored again nine minutes later. Moura then scored in the 28th minute, assisted by right back Serge Aurier. He added Tottenham's final tally in the 44th minute, beating Roma's Antonio Mirante with a left-footed beauty into the far post netting.

Benfica 2, Borussia Dortmund 2 (4-3 shootout)

Benfica beat German Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund by winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout Wednesday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The squads played to an even 2-2 result through 90 minutes and stoppage time leading up to the extra time conclusion. Maximilian Philipp led Dortmund, scoring in the 20th minute and in the 22nd minute and helping his squad to a 2-0 first half advantage.

But Benfica owned the second stanza. Andre Almeida scored in the 51st minute to cut the lead in half. Alfa Semedo scored the equalizer in the 69th minute.

Sergio Gomez Martin and Alexander Isak each missed their attempts for Dortmund in the shootout. Andreas Samaris missed his try for Benfica, but Eduardo Salvio buried his team's final attempt to secure the International Champions Cup triumph.