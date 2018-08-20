Manager Jose Mourinho of Manchester United has his team ranked No. 10 in the Premier League so far this season. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. scored three goals in the first half to shock Manchester United in a 3-2 Premier League victory.

The Penguins stunned the Red Devils on Sunday at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England. Glenn Murray had a gorgeous score to start the scoring for Brighton.

Midfielder Solly March sent in a left-footed cross in the 25th minute to assist the score. The grounder fell into Murray about five yards away from the goal. The Brighton striker calmly stood his ground by blindly flicking the ball behind his body, over United keeper David de Gea and into the far post netting.

Brighton's next score came off of the boot of Shane Duffy. The ball was batted around the box after a corner kick before Anthony Knockaert took control and sent a pass to Duffy. The defender brought the ball down before finishing with his left foot into the far post netting in the 27th minute.

Romelu Lukaku cut the Brighton lead in half with a score in the 34th minute, but Pascal Gross netted a penalty kick for Brighton in the 44th minute to give his side a 3-1 lead at the half.

The Red Devils' desperate comeback fell short, despite a stoppage time penalty score from Paul Pogba.

"We made too many mistakes and we were punished by the mistakes," Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho said, according to the team website. "We were punished by every mistake we made and I think the third goal is too hard for the team [to come back]."

"We tried at halftime and the team tried in the second half, but I think from the mental point of view the accumulation of the mistakes and the punishing of those mistakes with goals step by step was giving happiness and confidence to a good team like Brighton. They took that confidence from us."

United faces Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Brighton battles Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Anfield in Liverpool.

Brighton is now No. 11 in the Premier League standings while the Red Devils are No. 10.