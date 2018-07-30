Lionel Messi plays soccer with his 100-plus pound dog Hulk

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match on June 21 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Soccer superstar Lionel Messi showed off his dribbling skills Monday, bouncing the ball around his 100-plus pound dog Hulk.

The FC Barcelona and Argentina striker is taking a break from the pitch after the World Cup. He didn't play in Barcelona's shootout win against Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday. He will also skip Barcelona's other International Champions Cup matchups as he trains in Spain.

Messi appeared to be training in his backyard on Monday, luring the Dogue de Bordeaux to a challenge.

The huge animal happily ran over to the soccer star as the ball was on his foot. Messi flicked the ball over his dog's head, before batting it down with his hand. He then collected the ball again, before repeatedly flicking the ball over his head. Messi's children laughed at the sequence in the background of the recording, which was posted by his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

🦁⚽️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

Hulk joined the Messi family in 2016. Messi posted his first photo of Hulk on Jan. 26, 2016, writing: "New member of my family. Thank you love for this beautiful gift." He also tagged his wife on the Instagram post.

Roccuzzo's latest post had more than 3.5 million likes as of Monday afternoon. It also included comments from several players, including Cesc Fabregas.

Barcelona battles AS Roma at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.