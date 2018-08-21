Liverpool's Sadio Mane (R) beats Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey (L) before he scores during an English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Selhurst Park on Monday in London, Britain. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Sadio Mane remained on his feet for just long enough before netting the clinching score in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Senegalese forward outran the entire Palace defense on the play in stoppage time to give the Reds their second Premier League win of the season on Monday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The Reds have yet to allow a score through two league games, outscoring their opponents 6-0.

James Milner scored Liverpool's first goal of the triumph, netting the score off of a penalty kick in the 45th minute. The penalty was granted after Liverpool star Mohamed Sala was tripped up in the box by Palace defender Mamadou Sakho. Milner blasted the shot into the right side of the net, beating keeper Wayne Hennessey for a halftime lead.

Neither team would net a score for the majority of the second half, until Liverpool capitalized on Palace's poor transition defense. Palace lined up for a corner kick in the 92nd minute when the Reds tapped the ball back toward Palace's half. Salah took off down the middle of the pitch, before sliding a ball ahead for Mane. The quick-footed striker outpaced the entire defense before stumbling toward Hennessey. But he remained on his feet and was able to slip a shot past the grounded goalkeeper for Liverpool's clincher.

"I thought we could have done better, but yes we expected Palace to be that strong and clear in their approach against us, playing a big number of long balls," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters.

"... Defensively it was absolutely OK, [but] I was not too happy with our offensive play. The rhythm was not good, timing was not good, both fullbacks need to be involved much more and open up their game a little bit so we really have different options. They shouldn't be our No.10s but they are an option, so that was not too cool. Around the [opponent's] goal, we had three or four situations, good passes in small spaces around the box and in the box."

The Reds face Brighton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Anfield. Palace travels to face Watford at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Vicarage Road in Watford, England.