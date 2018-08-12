Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah lead Liverpool over West Ham

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham on Sunday at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Sadio Mane scored twice to lead Liverpool to a 4-0 win against West Ham in Premier League action on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Superstar Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's first goal of the season in the 19th minute. Midfielder Naby Keita dribbled into the box on the play, before sending a pass out to his left to left back Andrew Robertson. Robertson then fired a cross to the back post, finding the Egyptian striker, who finished with his right boot.

Neither team could find the net for the next 20 minutes, until Mane increased the Reds' lead just before the halftime whistle.

Mane sent a pass to his left, finding Salah inside the box on that possession. Salah took a touch and attempted a pass, but it bounced off of a defender and went out to Robertson. The defender sent another cross toward the back post. James Milner collected the pass and sent a sliding offering back toward the center of the box.

Mane took the feed and sent it into the empty net with his right boot, stretching his legs out for the attempt in first half stoppage time.

The Liverpool star got his second goal in the 53rd minute. That tally came after Roberto Firmino slide a pass through several defenders, finding Mane in the box. He finished the feed by blasting in a turnaround shot with his right boot, beating Lukasz Fabianski.

Daniel Sturridge added the final tally of the contest. He subbed in for Salah in the 87 minute and scored a minute later. That goal came off of a Milner corner kick. Milner lined up on the left side of the pitch for the offering, before firing it into the box.

The ball hit off of a defender before finding Sturridge at the back post. Sturridge knocked it past Fabianski with his left boot to make the score 4-0.

The Reds face Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Selhurst Park in London.