Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha is now signed with Crystal Palace until the 2022-23 season after inking a new deal with the squad on Wednesday.

"Crystal Palace are delighted to announce that Wilfried Zaha has pledged his future to the club by signing a contract extension, which will see the Ivorian forward remain in south London until the end of the 2022/23 season," the club said in a news release.

"The Eagles attacker has been at the club since the age of 12 having progressed through the club's academy, and is now Palace's joint-highest Premier League scorer of all-time after his goal against Fulham on the opening weekend of the season."

Zaha, 25, has 44 goals in 288 appearances for the Eagles. He made his debut for the squad in 2010 and has been named the club's Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

"I'm very pleased," Zaha said. "Obviously, I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season. I'm buzzing that we managed to get it sorted."

Zaha played for Manchester United following his first stint with Crystal Palace. He then returned to the squad on loan in 2013. He also played on loan for Cardiff City and permanently rejoined the Eagles in 2015. He also has eight international appearances for the Ivory Coast and two appearances for England.

The Eagles face Liverpool at 3 p.m. on Monday in a Premier League affair.