Xherdan Shaqiri scores on bicycle kick in Liverpool's win vs. Manchester United

By Alex Butler  |  July 29, 2018 at 2:29 PM
July 29 (UPI) -- Xherdan Shaqiri completed a bicycle kick for a score against Manchester United in his Liverpool debut at the International Champions Cup.

The Swiss winger pulled off the sensational move in the 82nd minute of the Reds' 4-1 win against the Red Devils on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Ben Woodburn earned the assist on the play.

Woodburn gathered in a cross to start the sequence. He touched the ball around United keeper Joel Castro Pereira and did a quick rotation, before chipping a pass toward the face of the goal. Shaqiri watched the feed fall into his vicinity before deciding to jump up and blindly shoot at the goal off of a bicycle kick. He booted the ball with his left foot on the maneuver, beating a stationary Pereira for the Reds' fourth score.

Sadio Mane started the scoring in the 28th minute on a penalty kick. Andreas Pereira scored the equalizer in the 31st minute for the Red Devils, who went into the half tied 1-1 with the Reds.

Daniel Sturridge started the scoring in the second half, putting Liverpool up 2-1 in the 68th minute. Sheyi Ojo scored the Reds' third goal on a 74th minute penalty kick.

Shaqiri's sensational score came eight minutes later.

"I think I'm used to doing it," Shaqiri told the Liverpool website. "No, I scored many times like this, I love bicycle kicks so I [am] always training this sometimes."

"The ball was perfect and why shouldn't you try? So I tried it and it was a very beautiful goal."

Liverpool battles West Ham on Aug. 12 in Liverpool. United faces Real Madrid in another International Champions Cup matchup on Tuesday in Miami.

Topics: Ann Arbor
