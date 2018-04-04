Champions League: Liverpool dominates Manchester City, Salah injured

April 4 (UPI) -- Liverpool won its Champions league quarterfinal match against Manchester City 3-0 Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Mohamed Salah got things started for the Reds in the first leg matchup. He received a long pass down the right flank from the Liverpool defense and dribbled toward the box. Salah eventually cut inside and sent a through ball to Roberto Firmino.

The Liverpool forward took a shot, but it was blocked by City keeper Ederson Moraes. Sky Blues defender Kyle Walker attempted to clear the ball, but instead sent it back to Salah in the center of the box. Salah buried the game's first goal with his left foot, putting Liverpool ahead 1-0 in the 12th minute.

The goal gives Salah 38 scores in all competitions, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo's 39.

"The Ox! From outside the box!"



Anfield is ROCKING after Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Liverpool a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/65s06wse6X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 4, 2018

Liverpool scored again about eight minutes later. This time Liverpool midfielder James Milner hit a rocket pass to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, deep in City territory. Oxlade-Chamberlain took two touches before blasting a shot into the left side of the net, badly beating Moraes in the 20th minute.

Salah scores his 38th goal in all competitions to give Liverpool the lead. Only Ronaldo (39) has more goals in Europe this season.



But was Salah offside on the initial break? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MQqL6LVIWP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 4, 2018

The Reds really distanced themselves from the Premier League leaders 10 minutes later. Salah tried to send in a shot at first, but it was deflected by the defense. He regained control of the ball, before dribbling and bending a cross toward the far post. Sadio Mane jumped up and headed the feed in for Liverpool's third and final goal of the day.

Salah departed the match in the 51st minute due to an injury.

Liverpool faces Everton at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Goodison Park before resuming its Champions League series with Manchester City at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

City hosts Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. Sunday before the second leg of the quarterfinal.