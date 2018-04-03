Cristiano Ronaldo nets bicycle kick in Champions League win vs. Juventus

April 3 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice -- including once on a bicycle kick -- in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win against Juventus Tuesday in Turin, Italy.

The first leg of the quarterfinal matchup was tied 0-0 when Ronaldo drew first blood in the fourth minute at Juventus Stadium. Marcelo passed to Isco on the left flank. The Madrid midfielder then dribbled into the box before lacing a cross in front of the goal. Ronaldo came from out of nowhere and stabbed the ball with the toe of his right shoe and into the far post netting, beating a diving Gianluigi Buffon to his left.

But it was Ronaldo's second goal which left the most lasting impression on the Italian squad. Ronaldo capitalized on a Juventus defensive error in the 63rd minute. He collected the ball inside the Juventus box before wheeling it back and firing a pass to an incoming Lucas Vazquez for a shot.

Buffon saved the rip, which bounced back to Madrid defender Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard dribbled into the box before hitting a cross to his left. The ball floated into the heart of the box, where Ronaldo was eyeing a strike. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner jumped blindly and hit a bicycle kick over his shoulder, netting it past Buffon for Madrid's second score.

Ronaldo was on the other end of Madrid's third goal. He worked with Marcelo on a give-and-go in the 72nd minute inside the Juventus box. Marcelo found Ronaldo at the top of the box, before getting it back and maintaining control around Buffon. He chased the ball into the net, tapping it in for the game's final score.

Real Madrid battles Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Los Blancos resume Champions League play on April 11 against Juventus.