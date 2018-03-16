Champions League quarter final draw includes Man City vs. Liverpool

March 16 (UPI) -- Four matchups were revealed for the 2018 UEFA Champions League during the quarter final draw Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Those matchups include: Juventus vs. Real Madrid, Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich, Liverpool vs. Manchester City and Barcelona vs. Roma.

The final eight take the first touch at 2:45 p.m. on April 3. Juventus hosts Real Madrid in leg one of two at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. The Italian club faces its La Liga foe again at 2:45 p.m. on April 11 in the second leg.

"It'll be difficult," Real Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño said after the draw, according to RealMadrid.com. "Juventus comes off the back of a game against Tottenham where the English side were superior for the vast majority of the tie. Still they had the character and courage to qualify. That says a lot about them, about the competitive nature and their winning mentality. We played the final against them last year and we know each other perfectly".

Juventus v Real Madrid never disappoints...



Check out more classic #UCL moments: https://t.co/sXzAGuG084 pic.twitter.com/iVXuuABkTH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2018

"We trust our people and our players, who have shown once again what they are capable of against PSG. We are excited and respectful of Juventus, who are a dangerous team with talented players. We will have to be at our best, it will be a very close tie and we will have to play two fantastic matches".

Sevilla and Bayern also kickoff at 2:45 p.m. on April 3. That matchup will be at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. The La Liga squad travels to Munich for the second leg at 2:45 p.m. April 11 at Allianz Arena.

Liverpool faces Manchester City and Barcelona battles Roma at 2:45 p.m. on April 4. The Reds host the Sky Blues at Anfield in the first leg. City hosts Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. April 10 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

The heat is on 🔥 as the squad gets down to business! #mancity pic.twitter.com/HK5fN2mpCG — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2018

"This year, we're a real strong team, and we understand Pep Guardiola's philosophy, have improved a lot and know what he wants from us," City star Leroy Sane said Friday, according to ManCity.com.

"The Champions League is a really tough tournament and every single game is really special and difficult. But we have a good chance to come to the final and win the Champions League. But it will be really difficult."

Barcelona hosts Roma at Camp Nou in the first leg, before traveling for a 2:45 p.m. matchup on April 10 at Stadio Olympic in Rome.