Champions League: Bayern advances despite bizarre Besiktas goal

March 15 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals, despite a brilliant goal from Besiktas in the second leg of its round of 16 matchup.

The Bundesliga squad won 3-1 Wednesday at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey. Bayern advanced with an aggregate score of 8-1. Bayern won the first matchup 5-0 in Germany.

Thiago Alcantara scored the first goal on Wednesday for the road squad. Star forward Thomas Muller sent in a beautiful cross, finding Alcantara's boot in the 18th minute for the score.

Bayern added to its lead immediately after the half, when Turkish defender Gokhan Gonul scored an own goal off of a cross from Bayern's Rafinha in the 46th minute.

Besiktas scored its second goal of the match, but first for the right team, in the 59th minute.

A sloppy Bayern giveaway helps Vagner Love to a consolation goal for Besiktas. pic.twitter.com/gYhyDdWoH4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

And it was an ugly masterpiece.

Brazilian forward Vagner Love received an entry pass into the box before being met by Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal, who slid in from behind and knocked him down. Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich also rushed to Love's boot, but the striker still managed to kick the ball while grounded, squeezing a goal into the right side of the left post.

Sandro Wagner registered Bayern's final goal in the 84th minute, chesting a goal past Besiktas keeper Tolga Zengin.

Bayern joined Barcelona in advancing to the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The German squad is in for a Bundesliga matchup at 1 p.m. Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

"It was a hectic match, both teams often lost possession, especially ourselves in the second half," Muller told the team website after the match.

"Taken altogether we put up good resistance, even if our organization wasn't ideal. If you win 3-1 in Istanbul you haven't done everything wrong. We're delighted we've done our jobs, now we're focusing on the next round."

Yeah, impossible to miss from there. Sandro Wagner get's Bayern's 8th goal of the tie! pic.twitter.com/JiVnVVuAFI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

The Champions League quarterfinals draw takes place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.