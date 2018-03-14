Champions League: Messi nutmegs Chelsea keeper twice, Barcelona advance

March 14 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored twice, including his 100th Champions League goal, in Barcelona's 3-0 win against Chelsea Monday in Barcelona.

Barcelona and Chelsea tied in their first round of 16 matchup on Feb. 20, before Messi led his squad to glory at Camp Nou. The La Liga leaders are onto the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Messi began the game by scoring the quickest goal of his career. The Argentine forward fired the ball into the box at the beginning of the third minute. He eventually got it back with a pass from Luis Suarez. Messi ran down the right side and caught up to the ball, before blasting it into the far post netting past Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Barcelona superstar was also involved in the second score of the match. Messi stole the ball and ran past midfield in the 20th minute. He tapped the ball around defenders until nearing the box. He then fired a pass to the other side of the field, onto a running Ousmane Dembele. The French forward took one touch before booting a goal into the left side of the net.

Messi got the party started for Barcelona with his 99th goal in the Champions League!



Will he get No. 100 in the second half? pic.twitter.com/gvXdMNOyZM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

Barcelona took the 2-0 lead into the half, before Messi sniffed his 100th Champions League score.

Suarez dribbled down the middle of the field, threatening the Blues' defense in the 63rd minute. He then left a soft pass to Messi, who dribbled into the left side of the box. Messi put a hesitation move on the defense, before going around the left side and nutmegging Courtois for the final goal of the match.

What a night for Messi!



He nutmegs Courtois AGAIN to score his second of the night and make it 3-0 for Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/jZ7obKb8NO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

Barcelona faces Athletic Bilbao at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Camp Nou. Messi's squad joined Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus and Roma in the next round of the Champions League.