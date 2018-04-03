Champions League: Bayern Munich beats Sevilla two deflected goals

April 3 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich scored both of its goals off of deflections in a 2-1 Champions League victory Tuesday at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Sevilla started the scoring in the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup.

Left back Sergio Escudero received a pass on the left side, just past midfield to set up Sevilla's score. He dribbled central before bending a cross toward the far post, targeting teammate Pablo Sarabia in the box. The ball bounced in front of Sarabia and appeared to hit his hand, but the referees did not stop play in the 32nd minute. Instead, Sarabia collected the feed and hammered it past FC Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich for the game's first goal.

The Bundesliga power would level up with its La Liga foe just five minutes later.

Didn't catch the Sevilla vs Bayern game?



— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

That goal came after midfielder James Rodriguez touched a pass to his left, inside the Sevilla box for Franck Ribery. Ribery looked like he was placing a pass, but his kick ricocheted off of Sevilla's Jesus Navas and past keeper David Soria in the 37th minute.

The score stayed tied through halftime before FC Bayern finally pulled ahead. Ribery collected the ball in the 78th minute before chipping a cross to the far post. Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara ran onto the feed and hit a header toward the goal. The shot went off of Escudero and into the net past Soria.

"It was a match with many different aspects," FC Bayern forward Thomas Müller said after the game, according to the team website.

"We saw many good things but also things we don't like to see. We got off to a good start, our build-up play was good in the first ten minutes, we didn't let the atmosphere intimidate us. But at some point we made too many mistakes. We gave away possession, allowing them chances. We played too many square passes. We upped the ante in the second half and strangled our opponents, things were looking better then. A 2-1 away victory is always a great result. It takes something to beat us on our home field."

The #FCBayern fans continue to make noise at an all but empty Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 3, 2018

Bayern Munich faces FC Augsburg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday before concluding its Champions League series against Sevilla on April 11 at Allianz Stadium in Munich, Germany.

Sevilla faces Celta Vigo on Saturday before the second leg of the quarterfinal.

"It's a shame about the deflection with regards to Bayern's first goal," Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella said after the game, according to the team website.

"Bayern then had more possession. In the second-half the game was more or less balanced, but we didn't have the same energy in the counter-attack. In the last ten minutes we pushed, but it's a shame about those two deflected goals. Chances are slim with regards to the second-leg, but we will play with the same pride, even more, because we believe in ourselves."