Gareth Bale nets hat trick, breaks Welsh scoring record

March 22 (UPI) -- Real Madrid's Gareth Bale took the pitch for Wales Thursday and set the national scoring record against China.

Wales beat China 6-0 in the China Cup at Guangxi Sports Centre Stadium in Nanning, China. Bale scored the 29th goal of his international career in the 62nd minute, surpassing Ian Rush as Wales' all-time scoring leader.

He began his barrage on the net in the second minute of the match. Bale ran on to a flick toward the box to start the sequence. He touched the ball to the right, before cutting back left. He eventually used his left boot to strike the ball into the near post netting, beating Chinese keeper Yan Junling.

His next score came in the 21st minute. Bale took a feed inside the box from Andy King's head during that play. He was able to tap the ball with the outside of his right foot and beat Yan Junling into the far post netting for the second score of the match. The goal tied Bale with Rush as his country's leading scorer.

Wales -- who played its first match under new manager Ryan Giggs -- got two goals from Sam Vokes and another from Harry Wilson before Bale came back for more.

Bale's final tally came in the 62nd minute. He was deep up the field when Wales stole the ball. Wales midfielder Joe Allen fired a pass from behind the midfield line, hitting Bale on his perfectly-timed run. Bale finished his one-on-one against Yan Junling for the score.

"Unbelievable reception here in China and to see so many Welsh Fans make the trip," Bale wrote on social media after the match. "Very proud to break Ian's record tonight with the hat-trick. #29 #togetherstronger."

Wales battles Mexico in an international friendly on May 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Bale's Real Madrid squad faces Las Palmas at 12:30 p.m. on March 31 before battling Juventus in the quarter final round of the UEFA Champions League at 2:45 p.m. April 3 at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.