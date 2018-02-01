Home / Sports News / Soccer

West Ham suspends recruiting director, says it won't tolerate discrimination

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 1, 2018 at 9:04 PM
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Premier League club West Ham United has suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry, citing claims of discrimination.

"The Club can confirm that Director of Player Recruitment Tony Henry has been suspended pending a full and thorough investigation," the club said in a statement Thursday. "West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims."

"The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included."

"The Club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded."

The Daily Mail reported that Henry sent an email to an agent and another West Ham official, stating that the team didn't want more African players.

West Ham's roster includes six players of African descent.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate made an Instagram post on Wednesday saying that he is "African and proud."

"We are shocked at the reported comments published in the media this morning. The PFA strongly condemn any such views and there is no place for them in football," the Professional Footballers Association said in a statement.

"The swift action by West Ham United is encouraging and we trust they will deal with this in keeping with football's position on all matters of equality and anti-racism."

West Ham battles Brighton in Premier League action Saturday at Falmer Stadium in Brighton.

