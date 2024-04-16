Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 16, 2024 / 4:59 PM

Dolphins to pick up options on Waddle, Phillips; talks with Tua continue

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to play on a fifth-year rookie option in 2025. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to play on a fifth-year rookie option in 2025. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will pick up the fifth-year contract options for Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Contract talks with Tua Tagovailoa are ongoing.

Grier made the comments during a pre-draft news conference at the Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex.

Advertisement

"We're getting to that point," Grier said of finalizing the options for Waddle and Phillips. "I would say we'll end up picking it up on them. I'm comfortable saying that."

Waddle joined the Dolphins as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and logged 251 catches and 19 touchdowns over 47 appearances during that span.

Related

The former Alabama star is entering the final year of his four-year, $27 million rookie contract. His option for 2025 is worth $15.5 million.

Advertisement

Grier's comments about Waddle's option came a day after the Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year contract and picked up his fifth-year option for 2025.

Smith's deal is worth $75 million, including $51 million guaranteed. He won't receive a base salary from that contract until 2026.

Smith was the No. 10 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Eagles four picks after Waddle joined the Dolphins. Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, selected No. 5 overall, was the first receiver picked in that draft.

The Bengals have yet to announce if they will pick up Chase's option, which is valued at more than $6 million more than the options for Waddle and Smith.

Phillips joined the Dolphins as the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The linebacker totaled 146 combined tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 22 sacks, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception over 42 games through his first three seasons.

Phillips didn't miss a start through his first two seasons. He then missed eight games last year with back and oblique injuries and a season-ending torn Achilles.

He is to make $13.2 million during his option year in 2025.

Advertisement

Grier also provided an update about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's expected contract extension. The 2023 Pro Bowl selection, who led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and threw a career-high 29 touchdown passes, is to make $23.1 million from his fifth-year option in 2024.

Grier said in February that there was no timetable on negotiations for Tagovailoa's new pact and that he was hopeful an extension could be completed this off-season.

"I think it's something that when it happens, it happens," Grier said Tuesday. "We've had communication with him and I'll just leave those between the organization and his representation, and it's been good ,so we'll just keep working toward it.

"He and his agent are very understanding that this is now the draft, so he's letting us focus on that and then we'll turn our attention to that after the draft finishes."

Tagovailoa is not expected to be a holdout this off-season or at training camp. He reported Monday to voluntary training at the Dolphins' facility in Miami Gardens, according to video the team posted on social media. Phillips also appeared in that footage.

Latest Headlines

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Phila. Eagles agree to $75M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Phila. Eagles agree to $75M contract extension
April 15 (UPI) -- Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
NFL // 1 day ago
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
April 15 (UPI) -- An overall rebranding will be part of the New York Jets' story for 2024, featuring a new logo and uniforms, which were revealed Monday.
Franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins now looks forward to playing for Bengals
NFL // 1 day ago
Franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins now looks forward to playing for Bengals
April 15 (UPI) -- Franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins, who requested a trade earlier this off-season, now says he is looking forward to playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.
Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to $46M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to $46M contract extension
April 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract
NFL // 5 days ago
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns restructured Nick Chubb's contract, significantly lowering the running back's base salary and hit against their salary cap.
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash
NFL // 5 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice after Dallas crash
April 10 (UPI) -- Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who faces eight charges related to a crash he was involved in last month in Dallas, authorities announced.
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested on intimidation, gun charges after Starbucks incident
NFL // 5 days ago
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested on intimidation, gun charges after Starbucks incident
April 10 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs was arrested on charges of threatening and disorderly conduct with a weapon, related to an alleged incident at a Scottsdale, Ariz., Starbucks drive-thru, police said Wednesday.
Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract
NFL // 6 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars, linebacker Josh Allen agree to $150M contract
April 10 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl linebacker Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract.
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire
April 9 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
NFL // 1 week ago
Texas' T'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, arrested, charged with DWI
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Texas defensive tackle D'Vondre Sweat, a 2024 NFL Draft prospect, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Austin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
Whitey Herzog, manager who led Cardinals to World Series, dies at 92
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
Caitlin Clark vows to bring energy to WNBA, feed teammate Aliyah Boston
Yankees bid farewell to John Sterling, 'goliath of sports broadcasting'
Yankees bid farewell to John Sterling, 'goliath of sports broadcasting'
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement