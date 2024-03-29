Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 29, 2024 / 5:30 AM

NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB

By Alex Butler
Look for the Minnesota Vikings to trade up and select former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
1 of 5 | Look for the Minnesota Vikings to trade up and select former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of my 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.

This edition features three projected trades, five quarterbacks being selected and wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers also inside the Top 5.

Advertisement

I expect the Minnesota Vikings to use their draft capital to trade up in the first-round order so that they can select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The New York Giants, whom I expect to select a wide receiver early on, could trade later draft picks to gain another first-round pick that could be used for quarterback.

I also could see a trade involving the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 5 overall pick.

Related

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit. The first round will be held on the 25th, the second and third rounds will be on the 26th, and the fourth through seventh rounds on the 27th.

2024 NFL mock draft 2.0

1. Chicago Bears

QB Caleb Williams, USC

2. Washington Commanders

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

3. New England Patriots

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Advertisement

4. Arizona Cardinals

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

5. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Los Angeles Chargers)

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

6. New York Giants

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

7. Minnesota Vikings (trade from from Tennessee Titans)

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

8. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Atlanta Falcons)

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

9. Chicago Bears

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

10. New York Jets

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

11. Tennessee Titans (traded from Minnesota Vikings)

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

12. Denver Broncos

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

13. Las Vegas Raiders

OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

14. New Orleans Saints

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

15. Indianapolis Colts

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

16. Seattle Seahawks

DT Byron Murphy III, Texas

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

18. Cincinnati Bengals

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

19. Los Angeles Rams

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

21. Miami Dolphins

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

22. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

23. Tennessee Titans (traded from Minnesota Vikings)

DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

24. Dallas Cowboys

WR Brian Thomas Jr.. LSU

25. Green Bay Packers

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Advertisement

27. Arizona Cardinals

DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

28. Buffalo Bills

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

29. Detroit Lions

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

30. Baltimore Ravens

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

31. San Francisco 49ers

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

32. New York Giants (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Latest Headlines

NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
March 26 (UPI) -- Kickoffs will look much different in the NFL, starting with the 2024 season, after team owners approved major rule changes for the special teams plays at the annual league meeting Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL owners ban hip-drop tackle, despite players' objections
March 25 (UPI) -- NFL team owners voted to ban the hip-drop tackle from games Monday at the league's annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
NFL // 6 days ago
Falcons' Bijan Robinson among those with rare, perfect NCAA tourney bracket
March 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson is known for his unique football skillset, but he also apparently has a rare gift for picking NCAA men's basketball tournament winners, as his bracket remains perfect through 16 games.
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
NFL // 1 week ago
Bengals sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made an effort to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract.
Browns sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Browns sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to 3-year extension
March 19 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed recently acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retires from NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retires from NFL
March 15 (UPI) -- Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, he announced Friday on social media.
Vikings land No. 23 overall in multi-draft pick trade with Texans
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings land No. 23 overall in multi-draft pick trade with Texans
March 15 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings, who already had one first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also acquired the No. 23 overall selection as part of a trade with the Houston Texans, the teams announced Friday.
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
NFL // 1 week ago
Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
March 15 (UPI) -- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an explosive weapon for 2024, the veteran wide receiver announced.
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
NFL // 1 week ago
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
March 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to send a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, the teams announced.
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
Miami Open tennis: Medvedev-Sinner, Collins-Alexandrova semifinals set
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
Rays' Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement