Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

March 15 (UPI) -- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an explosive weapon for 2024, the veteran wide receiver announced. Brown and his agency, CAA, confirmed the one-year, $11 million deal Thursday night on social media. The veteran playmaker spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Advertisement

"Blessed beyond measures," Brown wrote on Instagram. "Excited to be a part of Chiefs kingdom."

Brown, who spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, also spoke about the agreement on his Twitch channel.

"I want to say shoutout to K.C. Shoutout to all my people in Arizona. Major love. Shoutout to all of my supporters. ... Hey K.C., we are going up, bro."

Brown, 26, entered the league as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He joined the Cardinals in a 2022 trade from the Ravens. Brown logged 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores in 14 starts last season. He missed eight games over the last two seasons because of foot injuries.

He totaled 313 catches for 3,644 yards and 28 scores through his first 72 appearances in the NFL. Brown caught a career-high 91 passes for 1,008 yards in 2021 while with the Ravens. He scored a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020 with the Ravens.

Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are among the other wide receivers under contract with the Chiefs through 2024.