Breaking News
Judge rules DA Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump election case -- if lead prosecutor withdraws
Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 15, 2024 / 8:27 AM

Kansas City Chiefs to sign ex-Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

By Alex Butler
Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Marquise "Hollywood" Brown agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes an explosive weapon for 2024, the veteran wide receiver announced.

Brown and his agency, CAA, confirmed the one-year, $11 million deal Thursday night on social media. The veteran playmaker spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

"Blessed beyond measures," Brown wrote on Instagram. "Excited to be a part of Chiefs kingdom."

Brown, who spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, also spoke about the agreement on his Twitch channel.

"I want to say shoutout to K.C. Shoutout to all my people in Arizona. Major love. Shoutout to all of my supporters. ... Hey K.C., we are going up, bro."

Brown, 26, entered the league as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He joined the Cardinals in a 2022 trade from the Ravens. Brown logged 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores in 14 starts last season. He missed eight games over the last two seasons because of foot injuries.

Advertisement

He totaled 313 catches for 3,644 yards and 28 scores through his first 72 appearances in the NFL. Brown caught a career-high 91 passes for 1,008 yards in 2021 while with the Ravens. He scored a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020 with the Ravens.

Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney are among the other wide receivers under contract with the Chiefs through 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
NFL // 2 hours ago
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
March 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to send a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, the teams announced.
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
NFL // 19 hours ago
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Thursday.
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
NFL // 21 hours ago
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
March 14 (UPI) -- Free agent safety Vonn Bell, who was released by the Carolina Panthers, agreed to return to the Cincinnati Bengals, agent David Canter announced Thursday.
Detroit Lions give extensions contracts for coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes
NFL // 21 hours ago
Detroit Lions give extensions contracts for coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes
March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, keeping them under contract through 2027, the team announced Thursday.
Indianapolis Colts to sign quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts to sign quarterback Joe Flacco
March 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Joe Flacco, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed Wednesday. The pact is worth up to $8.7 million.
Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Calvin Ridley agree to 4-year, $92M deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Calvin Ridley agree to 4-year, $92M deal
March 13 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, his agent announced Wednesday on social media.
Los Angeles Chargers release wide receiver Mike Williams
NFL // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Chargers release wide receiver Mike Williams
March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced Wednesday. It will save $20 million in salary cap space.
Raiders to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL // 2 days ago
Raiders to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday after the start of the NFL's new league year.
Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers to trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers
March 13 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, his agency announced.
Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry
NFL // 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens to sign ex-Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry
March 12 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Derrick Henry agreed to sign a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The pact will result in Henry joining forces with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Six ejected after LSU-South Carolina women's basketball fight
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
Free-agent safety Vonn Bell agrees to return to Cincinnati Bengals
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement