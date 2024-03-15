Trending
March 15, 2024 / 6:58 AM

Bears trade for Chargers Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen

By Alex Butler
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (R) totaled 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 starts last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 6 | Wide receiver Keenan Allen (R) totaled 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 starts last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to send a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, the teams announced.

"What Keenan Allen has meant to the Chargers for more than a decade cannot adequately be expressed through mere words," Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said in a news release. "Keenan's impact lives in the hearts of our fans, in the communities which he has served and amongst the countless teammates who have formed a brotherhood with him.

"There will only be one Keenan Allen, and we cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our organization both on and off the field."

Allen, 31, joined the Chargers as a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He went on to amass 904 catches for 10,530 yards, the highest totals for any wide receiver in franchise history. Those statistics trail only former star tight end Antonio Gates among all pass catchers, on the franchise's all-time list.

Allen also scored 59 touchdowns over 139 appearances in his 11 seasons with the Chargers. The six-time Pro Bowl selection logged a career-high 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven scores over 13 appearances last season.

"We're extremely excited to add Keenan to our team," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "His body of work speaks for itself and we look forward to him elevating our offense."

Allen is the second Pro Bowl wide receiver in as many off-seasons that the Bears acquired via trade. Last March, the Bears sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Bears, who now own the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 as a result of that trade, are widely expected to select former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that pick. They also are rumored to be trying to trade current quarterback Justin Fields.

Allen's arrival, paired with Moore's presence on the roster, the signing of running back D'Andre Swift and the emergence of tight end Cole Kmet could provide a steady cast for Williams, if the Bears decide to select the quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Meanwhile, the Chargers will be looking to fill several holes on the offensive side of their depth chart after trading Allen, releasing fellow wide receiver Mike Williams and watching running back Austin Ekeler sign with the Washington Commanders.

The Chargers own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and tight end Brock Bowers are among the top pass-catching prospects in the draft class.

