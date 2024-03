1 of 5 | The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a one-year deal with veteran safety Vonn Bell (R). File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Free agent safety Vonn Bell, who was released by the Carolina Panthers, agreed to return to the Cincinnati Bengals, agent David Canter announced Thursday. The Panthers, who released Bell on Thursday, are responsible for paying his $6 million guaranteed salary in 2024. He will receive a minimum, one-year contract from the Bengals. Advertisement

Bell, 29, played for the Bengals from 2020 through 2022. He signed a three-year, $22 million contract with the Panthers last March. Bell totaled 69 combined tackles, 42 solo takedowns, two passes defensed and an interception in 13 starts in 2023.

The eight-year veteran averaged 96 combined tackles, 61 solo tackles, seven passes defensed, 2.7 forced fumbles, 1.7 interceptions, 1.3 fumble recoveries and 0.5 sack over his three seasons with the Bengals. He also missed just two of 50 starting opportunities during that span.

Bell, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

The Bengals, who released safety Nick Scott on Wednesday, also agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone earlier this week. Dax Hill, Jordan Battle and Tycen Anderson are among the other safeties on the Bengals roster.