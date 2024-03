1 of 5 | Head coach Dan Campbell led the Detroit Lions to their first playoff win in 32 years in 2024. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, keeping them under contract through 2027, the team announced Thursday. "We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a news release. Advertisement

"They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

Campbell, 47, took over as coach of the Lions in 2021. He led the team to a 3-13-1 record in his first season and 9-8 in 2022. Campbell led the Lions to 12-5 in 2023, giving them their first division title since 1993.

Detroit then won its first playoff game in 32 years, a 24-23 wild-card round victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions, who earned the No. 3 in the NFC, went on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference title game.

Holmes, 44, joined the Lions about a week before Campbell. The PFWA's 2023 NFL Executive of the Year previously worked as a scout and director of scouting for the St. Louis Rams.

The Lions also agreed to a multi-year extension with special assistant to the president/CEO Chris Spielman.

"I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said.

"They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit."

The Lions did not disclose financial terms of the extensions.