NFL
March 14, 2024 / 2:00 PM

Falcons to trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Desmond Ridder started 13 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Quarterback Desmond Ridder started 13 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, a source familiar with the transaction told UPI on Thursday.

Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, completed 64.2% of his throws for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 appearances last season for the Falcons. He started 13 games during the 2023-24 season.

Moore, a second-round pick in 2021, totaled 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three receiving touchdowns through his first three seasons in the NFL. He also ran for 249 yards and a score on 52 rushing attempts.

Moore totaled 40 catches for 352 yards and 178 rushing yards on 28 carries, with two total touchdowns, over 17 games last season for the Cardinals.

He has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Ridder completed 73 of 115 passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns in four starts in 2022. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but was unlikely to see major action in 2024 after the Falcons opted to sign veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency.

He will head to Arizona to serve as a backup for starter Kyler Murray, who missed the first nine games of last season while recovering from ACL surgery.

Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the only other quarterback on the Cardinals roster. Veteran backup Taylor Heinicke and Cousins are the only quarterbacks under contract with the Falcons through 2024.

