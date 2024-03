Head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings now have two picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings, who already had one first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, also acquired the No. 23 overall selection as part of a trade with the Houston Texans, the teams announced Friday. The Vikings will send the Texas the Nos. 42 and 188 overall (sixth round) picks in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025 in the transaction. The Texans will send the Vikings the No. 232 overall (seventh round) selection, in addition to their first-round pick. Advertisement

The Texans now do not have a first-round pick, but are set to pick twice in the second round in 2024. They have another pick in the third round and two picks in the fourth. They also have a sixth-round pick and two seventh-round selections.

The Vikings are now slated to pick twice in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. They also have a sixth-round selection.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25 to 27 in Detroit.