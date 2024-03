1 of 3 | Tight end Dalton Schultz (R) signed a one-year deal last off-season with the Houston Texans. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Tight end Dalton Schultz and the Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Schultz, who signed a one-year deal with the Texans as a free agent last off-season, totaled 59 catches for 635 yards and five scores in 15 games in 2023-24. His new contract features $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. Advertisement

Schultz was set to be one of the top tight ends on the free agent market.

The fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz, 27, totaled 280 catches for 2,757 yards and 22 scores through his first 90 career appearances.

The 2024 NFL league year and free agency signing period will start at 4 p.m. EST March 13.