March 5 (UPI) -- The New York Jets plan to cut veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. His release will result in a cost savings of $5.3 million for the AFC East franchise. Uzomah, 31, signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets in 2022. He was set to account for $11.2 million against the Jets' salary cap. Advertisement

The nine-year veteran totaled 232 yards and two scores on 21 catches in 15 games during his first season with the Jets. He logged eight catches for 58 yards and a score in 12 games last season. Uzomah missed the final five games of the season because of a knee injury.

The fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft spent his first seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He totaled career-highs with 49 catches, 493 yards and five sores in 16 starts in 2021, his final season with the Bengals.

He also logged 15 catches for 146 yards and a score that postseason, which ended with a Super Bowl LIV loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert and Zack Kuntz are the other tight ends on the Jets roster. Conklin logged 621 yards on 61 catches, the highest totals among Jets tight ends last season.