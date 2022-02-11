Trending
Feb. 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah says he'll bathe in chili if team wins Super Bowl

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah sustained a knee injury in the AFC Championship game, but said he plans to play in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said he will take a bath in the city's famous Skyline Chili if his team beats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Uzomah made the comments at his final virtual media session of Super Bowl week. He was asked a question about an active trend among Bengals fans in Cincinnati, who are shotgun-style drinking cold cans of the chili -- and posting footage of it -- to support the team.

"I did not hear about that," Uzomah said. "That's reckless. That's awesome. I love it. I'll take a bath in chili.

"I was talking to somebody else who said they would. I'll join them. It's a lot of fun to be in the city right now."

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Bengals seek first title, McVay's Rams try for redemption

The wacky trend, which even involves children, has followed the Bengals through the postseason as they snapped the franchise's 31-year playoff winless streak. They now are in position to claim the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

"Let's get that W," Skyline Chili tweeted, in response to Uzomah's idea.

A standard bathtub is about 60 inches long, 32 inches wide, 18 inches deep and holds 42 gallons of liquid. It would take about 645.5 cans of the 10-ounce size to fill the tub.

RELATED NFL Honors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, Steelers' T.J. Watt gets defense award

But Uzomah, who is listed at 6-foot-6, might need a larger tub and more cans. He said he plans to wear swimming trunks.

Uzomah also said he would do the same thing in a swimming pool -- dive in and eat his way out.

The seven-year veteran totaled a career-high 493 yards and five scores on 49 catches in 16 starts this season.

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Ramsey-Chase, Hilton-Kupp matchups will be must-see TV

Uzomah sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of the AFC Championship game and did not return, but told reporters throughout this week that he plans to play in the Super Bowl.

He got in his first practice since the injury Thursday at UCLA's Drake Stadium.

The Bengals wll battle the Rams in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST Thursday on NBC. The Rams are 4.5-point favorites.

In photos: 2022 Super Bowl Experience

Visitors immerse themselves in the history of the NFL at an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

