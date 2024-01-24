Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 24, 2024 / 11:07 AM

Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach

By Alex Butler

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans officially hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, replacing Mike Vrabel, the team announced Wednesday.

"This is an exciting time for our franchise, and we're thrilled to have Brian as our head coach," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a news release.

Advertisement

"We went through a thorough candidate search and Brian stood out as the best person to lead our football team. I want to thank the other candidates who were part of this process and wish them well moving forward."

The Titans fired Vrabel on Jan. 9, ending his tenure after six seasons. Vrabel's Titans went 54-45 in the regular season and 2-3 in the postseason.

Related

Callahan, a candidate for several other head coach job openings in the NFL, spent the last five seasons as Bengals offensive coordinator. The Bengals were a Top 15 offense, in terms of yards, twice during that span, ranking No. 8 in 2022 and No. 13 in 2021. The Bengals passing offense ranked No. 5 in 2022 and No. 7 in 2021.

Advertisement

The Bengals ranked No. 22 in 2023, No. 29 in 2020 and No. 26 in 2019. Quarterback Joe Burrow missed significant time during the 2023 and 2020 seasons because of injuries. The Bengals went 2-14 in 2019 while led by quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Callahan, 39, served as quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He held the same role in 2016 and 2017 with the Detroit Lions. Callahan was a member of the Denver Broncos coaching staff from 2010 through 2015, serving as a coaching and offensive assistant and in offensive quality control.

The Titans went 6-11 in 2023, their worst record under Vrabel. They had the fifth-worst offense in the NFL, including the fourth-worst passing game. They also scored the sixth-fewest points.

"Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity," Strunk said. "His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.

Advertisement

"If you look at his history, Brian has been a part of a Super Bowl winning team and another team that advanced to the Super Bowl. He's worked in a variety of dynamic offenses with top-flight quarterbacks. At each step of his career, he's shown the flexibility and intelligence to make an impact."

Callahan interviewed with the Titans in person on Monday in Nashville. The Titans held a virtual interview Jan. 12 with the former Bengals coordinator. The Titans said they interviewed 10 candidates for the position. Two candidates received second interviews.

The Titans own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, when will be held from April 25 to 27 in Detroit.

Latest Headlines

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first NFL mock draft of 2024.
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
NFL // 1 day ago
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dollars are flying into an upstate New York cat rescue shelter, as football fans continue to console Tyler Bass after he missed a crucial field goal, which led to the Buffalo Bills' exit from the NFL playoffs.
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
NFL // 23 hours ago
Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Johnson was fired as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, joining several other assistant coaches who won't return as a result of the teams late-season struggles and early playoff exit.
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
NFL // 1 day ago
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to sign veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
NFL // 2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes lauded his teammates and defense for propelling a playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, pushing the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game for the sixth-consecutive postseason.
Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
NFL // 5 days ago
Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes will hire former New England Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator.
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
NFL // 6 days ago
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jerry Jones will bring back Mike McCarthy as head coach in 2024, amid rumors he would be fired, and believes the Dallas Cowboys are "very close and capable" of winning a Super Bowl, the longtime team owner said.
NFL playoffs: Ravens, Texans to start divisional round
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL playoffs: Ravens, Texans to start divisional round
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the emerging Houston Texans on Saturday in Baltimore, starting the divisional round of the 2024 NFL postseason.
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
NFL // 1 week ago
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh were among the latest prominent candidates to be interviewed for NFL head coaching vacancies. Rumors continue to swirl about other potential openings as the playoffs progress.
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons
NFL // 1 week ago
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told his teammates he will retire after 13 seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Georgia Bulldogs' Uga X mascot dies at 10
Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic reach semifinals
Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic reach semifinals
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for anti-drug policy violation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement