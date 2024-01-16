Trending
NFL
Jan. 16, 2024 / 12:46 PM

Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl

By Alex Butler
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick interviewed Monday with the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick interviewed Monday with the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh were among the latest prominent candidates to be interviewed for NFL head coaching vacancies. Rumors continue to swirl about other potential openings as the playoffs progress.

The Falcons announced Monday night that they completed interviewing Belichick, who parted ways Thursday with the New England Patriots.

NFL teams can only conduct interviews virtually with employees of other teams before the end of the divisional round of the playoffs.

Teams can conduct in-person interviews starting Monday with candidates employed by other teams whose seasons ended. They can't interview candidates who are employed by teams in conference title games until the end of those teams' seasons.

The Falcons, who fired coach Arthur Smith on Jan. 8, completed interviews with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Cincinnati Bengals), assistant coach Anthony Weaver (Baltimore Ravens) and defensive coordinators Mike Macdonald (Ravens), Steve Wilks (San Francisco 49ers) and Ejiro Evero (Carolina Panthers).

The Chargers announced that they interviewed Harbaugh on Monday. The University of Michigan coach, who led the Wolverines to a national title Jan. 8, declined to say if he would go to the NFL when asked throughout the College Football Playoff.

Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel said last week at a celebration ceremony in Ann Arbor, Mich., that he was working to give Harbaugh a new contract.

The Chargers said they also interviewed Macdonald and Wilks.

They conducted additional interviews with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, offensive coordinator Todd Monken (Ravens), defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Las Vegas Raiders), offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Chargers) and outside linebackers coach Giff Smith (Chargers).

The Patriots hired former linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on Friday, filling one of the NFL's eight head coach job openings. The Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers join the Falcons and Chargers as the other teams looking for head coaches.

The Panthers announced last week that they completed interviews with Macdonald, Monken and Evero.

They previously interviewed interim coach Chris Tabor and Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

The Panthers also requested permission to interview Callahan, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

The Titans conducted interviews with Callahan, Macdonald, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. They requested interviews with Brian Johnson, Ben Johnson, Quinn, Slowik, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The Commanders requested interviews with Glenn, Ben Johnson, Macdonald, Morris, Quinn and Weaver. The Seahawks requested interviews with Frank Smith, Quinn, Morris, Evero and Graham.

The Raiders requested an interview with Frazier.

The Ravens will host the Houston Texans in the first game of the divisional round at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers, Lions, Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will be the other teams fighting for spots in conference titles games.

NFL playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a wild card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on January 15, 2024. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons
NFL // 3 hours ago
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told his teammates he will retire after 13 seasons.
Mayfield, Buccaneers 'completely embraced' underdog role to beat Eagles
NFL // 5 hours ago
Mayfield, Buccaneers 'completely embraced' underdog role to beat Eagles
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "completely embraced" their role as underdogs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the NFL postseason.
Buffalo NFL playoff postponed to Monday; Chiefs-Dolphins continues despite cold
NFL // 2 days ago
Buffalo NFL playoff postponed to Monday; Chiefs-Dolphins continues despite cold
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Bitter wind chills and the potential for lake-effect snowfall forecast for Sunday has caused the NFL to postpone the Buffalo Bills' playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday.
Dolphins to lean on mindset while facing Chiefs in frigid weather
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins to lean on mindset while facing Chiefs in frigid weather
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and their teammates plan to lean on a competitive mindset when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in frigid weather Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., Miami Dolphins players and coaches said.
Patriots to hire Jerod Mayo as new coach, replacing Bill Belichick
NFL // 4 days ago
Patriots to hire Jerod Mayo as new coach, replacing Bill Belichick
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots linebacker and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will replace Bill Belichick as the franchise's new head coach.
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
NFL // 5 days ago
Coach Bill Belichick, Patriots part ways after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl wins
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick's legendary 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots has come to an end, with the record six-time Super Bowl winning head coach parting ways with the AFC East franchise, he announced Thursday.
NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play one game in London in 2024, the NFL announced Thursday. The Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany.
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the first of six playoff games, kicking off the NFL's wild-card weekend Saturday in Houston.
Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons
NFL // 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons, including three postseason runs, the team said Tuesday.
Carolina Panthers fire general manager Scott Fitterer
NFL // 1 week ago
Carolina Panthers fire general manager Scott Fitterer
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer, the team announced Monday.
