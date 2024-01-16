Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl

1 of 5 | Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick interviewed Monday with the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh were among the latest prominent candidates to be interviewed for NFL head coaching vacancies. Rumors continue to swirl about other potential openings as the playoffs progress. The Falcons announced Monday night that they completed interviewing Belichick, who parted ways Thursday with the New England Patriots. Advertisement

NFL teams can only conduct interviews virtually with employees of other teams before the end of the divisional round of the playoffs.

Teams can conduct in-person interviews starting Monday with candidates employed by other teams whose seasons ended. They can't interview candidates who are employed by teams in conference title games until the end of those teams' seasons.

The Falcons, who fired coach Arthur Smith on Jan. 8, completed interviews with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Cincinnati Bengals), assistant coach Anthony Weaver (Baltimore Ravens) and defensive coordinators Mike Macdonald (Ravens), Steve Wilks (San Francisco 49ers) and Ejiro Evero (Carolina Panthers).

The Chargers announced that they interviewed Harbaugh on Monday. The University of Michigan coach, who led the Wolverines to a national title Jan. 8, declined to say if he would go to the NFL when asked throughout the College Football Playoff.

Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel said last week at a celebration ceremony in Ann Arbor, Mich., that he was working to give Harbaugh a new contract.

The Chargers said they also interviewed Macdonald and Wilks.

They conducted additional interviews with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, offensive coordinator Todd Monken (Ravens), defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Las Vegas Raiders), offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Chargers) and outside linebackers coach Giff Smith (Chargers).

The Patriots hired former linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on Friday, filling one of the NFL's eight head coach job openings. The Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers join the Falcons and Chargers as the other teams looking for head coaches.

The Panthers announced last week that they completed interviews with Macdonald, Monken and Evero.

They previously interviewed interim coach Chris Tabor and Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

The Panthers also requested permission to interview Callahan, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

The Titans conducted interviews with Callahan, Macdonald, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. They requested interviews with Brian Johnson, Ben Johnson, Quinn, Slowik, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The Commanders requested interviews with Glenn, Ben Johnson, Macdonald, Morris, Quinn and Weaver. The Seahawks requested interviews with Frank Smith, Quinn, Morris, Evero and Graham.

The Raiders requested an interview with Frazier.

The Ravens will host the Houston Texans in the first game of the divisional round at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Baltimore. The Green Bay Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers, Lions, Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will be the other teams fighting for spots in conference titles games.

