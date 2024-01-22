1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce in a win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes lauded his teammates and defense for propelling a playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, pushing the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game for the sixth-consecutive postseason. Mahomes totaled 215 yards and two scores in the 27-24 divisional-round triumph Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills edged the Chiefs 368-361 in total yards, 27-21 in first downs and by more than 14 minutes in time of possession. They also won the forced-turnover battle 1-0. Advertisement

"When you are on the road, it's you versus everybody in the stadium," Mahomes told reporters. "You have to come together as a team and guys did that. You saw that."

The matchup at Highmark Stadium featured five lead changes and nearly went to overtime when Bills kicker Tyler Bass attempted a 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining. Bass pushed that kick right, allowing the Chiefs to regain possession and run out the rest of the game clock.

"Through three quarters offensively, we were moving the ball up and down the field," Mahomes said. "We got shut down in the fourth quarter.

"I went over to the defense and I told them: 'y'all shut it down and we will win this football game and go to the AFC Championship game.' And they did. ... It was a team win. That's what you need in the playoffs."

Bass split the uprights with a 27-yard kick about seven minutes into the game for a 3-0 Bills lead. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker tied the game with a 47-yard field goal on the next drive.

Allen ran for a 5-yard score on the next possession, giving the lead back to the Bills at the start of the second quarter. Butker cut into the deficit with a 29-yard kick about four minutes later.

Mahomes went on to throw a 22-yard touchdown toss to tight end Travis Kelce about 3:33 before halftime for the Chiefs' first lead of the night.

Allen answered with a 2-yard rushing score, ending a 12-play, 75-yard drive and giving the Bills a 17-13 edge at halftime.

Mahomes found Kelce for a second score on the first drive of the second half, but Allen's Bills snatched the lead back with a 15-play, 75-yard drive. The Bills quarterback connected with wide receiver Khalil Shakir on a 13-yard pass for that touchdown, but the Bills never scored again.

Mahomes answered by conducting an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Isiah Pacheco ran for a 4-yard score to end that drive early in the fourth quarter. Neither team scored for the remaining 14 minutes.

The Bills turned the ball over on downs, punted and missed a field goal on their final three drives of the night. They scored points on four of their first five possessions, including three touchdowns and a field goal.

"Losing sucks, I don't know what else to say," Allen said of the Bills' struggles.

Allen completed 26 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a score, in addition to 72 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made three catches for 21 yards on eight targets, including a crucial fourth-quarter drop.

Pacheco totaled 111 yards and a score on 16 touches. Kelce logged five catches for 75 yards and two scores.

"All-time classic again," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "Every time we play one of [Bills coach] Sean McDermott's teams it comes right down to the end. He has done a phenomenal job and a phenomenal job this year, like Coach of the Year-level coaching.

"I'm so proud of our guys."

The Chiefs will battle the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game at 3 p.m. EST Sunday in Baltimore. The winner will face the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers will host the Lions in the NFC finale at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

