Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien spent six total seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes will hire former New England Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. Sources told ESPN, the Columbus Dispatch and WBNS10 in Columbus about the move Thursday night. Advertisement

O'Brien, 54, spent last season as the Patriots' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He held the same roles under coach Nick Saban in 2021 and 2022 at Alabama. O'Brien was head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 through 2020, posting a 52-48 record.

He was head coach at Penn State in 2012 and 2013. O'Brien also worked as an assistant, positional coach and offensive coordinator during his first tenure with the Patriots, spanning from 2007 to 2011.

He worked at Brown, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Duke before his first stop with the Patriots.

The Patriots gained the third-fewest yards and scored the second-fewest points on offense this season. They ranked 28th in passing and 26th in rushing. O'Brien led a Top 5 offense just once (2011) while serving as an offensive coordinator or head coach at the NFL level.

Advertisement

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady totaled 5,235 passing yards and 39 touchdown passes, while leading the No. 2 offense in the NFL that season. Brady received MVP honors in 2010, with O'Brien serving as Patriots quarterbacks coach.

O'Brien also worked with quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Bryce Young, before his union this season with Mac Jones.

The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2023, while allowing the second-fewest points in college football. They ranked 45th with 30.5 points scored per game. They ranked 47th in yards (407.9) per game.

Brian Hartline served as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator in 2023, with head coach Ryan Day calling plays.