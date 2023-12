1 of 5 | Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (L) will start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will bench quarterback Nick Mullens and start rookie Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday. "Now that he's healthy, he's had a great few weeks of preparation, we look forward to seeing what Jaren can do," O'Connell told reporters. Advertisement

Hall completed 8 of 10 passes for 101 yards in two appearances this season. He took over at quarterback for the Vikings in Week 8 after starter Kirk Cousins sustained a torn ACL.

Hall started in Week 9, but sustained a concussion in the first quarter and has not played since.

Joshua Dobbs stepped in for Hall and started the next four games. He completed 61.9% of his throws for 737 yards, three scores and five interceptions in four starts.

The Vikings benched Dobbs in favor of Mullens in Week 14. Mullens started their last two games, completing 69.5% of his throws for 714 yards, four scores and six interceptions in those appearances.

Hall was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Vikings will host the Packers at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL